APG Asset Management US Inc. Sells 19,046 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

APG Asset Management US Inc. cut its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,046 shares during the quarter. Essex Property Trust comprises 1.1% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Essex Property Trust worth $198,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 23.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 36.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 51,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,833,000 after purchasing an additional 13,671 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 191.6% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESS traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.62 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Essex Property Trust

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESS. Mizuho decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays cut Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.88.

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also

