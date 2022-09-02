APG Asset Management US Inc. Sells 710,481 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

APG Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,575,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710,481 shares during the period. Americold Realty Trust makes up approximately 3.0% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Americold Realty Trust worth $545,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 105,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 15,541 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 227,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 63,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 205,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 86,674 shares in the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on COLD. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of COLD stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.67. 23,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,943. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.30. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $37.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $729.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.