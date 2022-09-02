APG Asset Management US Inc. Trims Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

APG Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 627,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,605 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.97% of SL Green Realty worth $50,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

NYSE SLG traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $44.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,553. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.74 and a 12-month high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.74 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 40.01%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 82.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.42.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

