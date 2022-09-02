Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 19,410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 94,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Applied Energetics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $419.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18.

Applied Energetics Company Profile

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of lasers, advanced optical systems, electronics, and integrated guided energy systems for defense, aerospace, industrial, and scientific customers worldwide. It is involved in developing the optical sources that exhibit output energy, peak power, and frequency agility.

