Ascendis Pharma A/S’s (ASND) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $166.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ASND. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $230.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.10.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

ASND stock opened at $89.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.69. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $61.58 and a one year high of $178.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 8.78 and a current ratio of 9.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.57. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 2,099.51% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. The business had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,165,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,173,000 after purchasing an additional 295,224 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,552,000 after purchasing an additional 594,855 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,316,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,757 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,017,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 958,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,059,000 after purchasing an additional 36,356 shares during the period.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.