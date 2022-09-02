Assura Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.78 (LON:AGR)

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Assura Price Performance

Shares of AGR stock opened at GBX 63.55 ($0.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,051.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 67.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 66.99. Assura has a 1-year low of GBX 59.28 ($0.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 79.60 ($0.96).

Insider Transactions at Assura

In related news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 174,720 shares of Assura stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.81), for a total value of £117,062.40 ($141,448.04). Insiders have acquired 660 shares of company stock worth $45,036 over the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Assura

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGR. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Assura from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 75 ($0.91) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 79 ($0.95) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.03) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Assura from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 73 ($0.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 77.83 ($0.94).

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

