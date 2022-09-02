Assura Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.78 (LON:AGR)

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of AGR stock opened at GBX 63.55 ($0.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,051.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 67.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 66.99. Assura has a 1-year low of GBX 59.28 ($0.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 79.60 ($0.96).
In related news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 174,720 shares of Assura stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.81), for a total value of £117,062.40 ($141,448.04). Insiders have acquired 660 shares of company stock worth $45,036 over the last quarter.
Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.
