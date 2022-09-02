Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 219,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 585% from the average daily volume of 32,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The firm has a market cap of $50.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 9.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26.

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

