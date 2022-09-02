AurusDeFi (AWX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12,565.00

AurusDeFi (AWX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. AurusDeFi has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and $12,565.00 worth of AurusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AurusDeFi has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One AurusDeFi coin can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00005196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00029166 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00041883 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00083702 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000158 BTC.

AurusDeFi Coin Profile

AurusDeFi (CRYPTO:AWX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2021. AurusDeFi’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,797,991 coins. The Reddit community for AurusDeFi is https://reddit.com/r/Aurus. AurusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @AurusOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AurusDeFi is aurus.io.

Buying and Selling AurusDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurus is embracing the concept of DeFi to disrupt the precious metals industry. The firm has built a truly decentralised platform that allows companies like refineries, distributors and vaults to autonomously tokenise precious metals. The ingenious part of the Aurus system is their revenue-sharing token, AurusDeFi (AWX), which enables holders to earn a share of the platform’s revenues.​”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurusDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AurusDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AurusDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

