Autobanc (OTCMKTS:NOTE) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Autobanc (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Autobanc in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of Autobanc stock opened at $8.02 on Monday. Autobanc has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

Autobanc ( OTCMKTS:NOTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($2.62). The firm had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that Autobanc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autobanc is a specialized finance company which purchases sales finance contracts. The Company also operates 1 used car location, which retail used cars to the general public.

