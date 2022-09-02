Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.66-$1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.52-$6.71 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,526. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.88 and its 200-day moving average is $200.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $335.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $266.20.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 351.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

