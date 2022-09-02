Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Downgraded by JMP Securities

JMP Securities cut shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AVLR. Mizuho downgraded shares of Avalara to a neutral rating and set a $93.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut Avalara to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. William Blair cut Avalara from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avalara presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.08.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara Stock Performance

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $91.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.58 and a beta of 1.08. Avalara has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.95 and a 200-day moving average of $87.09.

Insider Transactions at Avalara

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Avalara’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avalara will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $1,836,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 583,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,590,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,170,200 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalara

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Avalara by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Avalara by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Avalara by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avalara

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.