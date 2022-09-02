Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.00 million-$835.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.40 million.

Avanos Medical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVNS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,340. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.62 and a beta of 0.84. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $36.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.27.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 12.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

(Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.