Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.00 million-$835.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.40 million.
Shares of NYSE:AVNS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,340. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.62 and a beta of 0.84. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $36.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.27.
Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 12.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.
