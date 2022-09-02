Avanti Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AVANU) Trading Down 0.6%

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AVANU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Avanti Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.