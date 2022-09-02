Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Lowers Position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 228,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130,756 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $14,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 704,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,792,000 after purchasing an additional 14,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 210,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 1.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CSGS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,677. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.81. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $66.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is presently 75.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark began coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

