Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases Shares of 94,741 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 228,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,943,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,796,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.1 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.46. 495,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,634,664. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $131.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. KGI Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

