Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 56,422 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,422 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Agree Realty worth $8,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,282,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,170,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,517,000 after purchasing an additional 739,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,667,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,322,000 after purchasing an additional 615,858 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,210,000 after buying an additional 581,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,515,000 after buying an additional 332,210 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.22. 922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,106. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $80.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.33. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.39.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 148.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

Agree Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.