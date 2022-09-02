Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 6,131 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 215,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $12,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Fastenal by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Fastenal by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in Fastenal by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,685. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average of $53.24. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FAST. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Argus lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Insider Activity

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James C. Jansen acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,529.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,736 shares of company stock valued at $131,599 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

