Barclays Cuts DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Price Target to 161.00

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from 167.00 to 161.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DNBBY. UBS Group raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from €247.00 ($252.04) to €241.00 ($245.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.89.

DNB Bank ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DNBBY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.61. 98,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,314. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.35. DNB Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $25.91.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

