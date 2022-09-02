Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

Shares of NYSE BCS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.72. The company had a trading volume of 9,464,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,679,566. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Barclays has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Barclays by 231.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,068,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,349 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 326.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,405,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after buying an additional 1,841,259 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Barclays in the first quarter worth approximately $13,274,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Barclays by 611.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,678,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 4,748.5% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,454,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,550 shares during the last quarter. 3.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

