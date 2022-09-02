Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 244.33 ($2.95).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.02) target price on Barclays in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. set a GBX 230 ($2.78) target price on Barclays in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 245 ($2.96) target price on Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price objective on Barclays in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 163.34 ($1.97) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 159.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 160.36. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 140.06 ($1.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £26.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 538.00.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In related news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 114,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.96), for a total transaction of £185,872.32 ($224,591.98).

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

