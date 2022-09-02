Bata (BTA) Price Down 93.9% Over Last 7 Days

Bata (BTA) traded 96.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last week, Bata has traded 93.9% lower against the US dollar. Bata has a market capitalization of $48,708.28 and approximately $11.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00027088 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00304375 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001121 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000950 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bata is bata.io. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bata Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

