Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bath & Body Works also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.10-$0.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a c+ rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.05.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $38.47. 3,842,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,953,556. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average is $42.30. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 253.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 32,242 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 127.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 54.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 40,046 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.