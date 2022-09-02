Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 26,376 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 252.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of BAX stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.01. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $56.14 and a one year high of $89.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Stories

