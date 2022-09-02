Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,019 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,666 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.3% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $30,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.7% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 8,238.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 21.3% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in Home Depot by 8.8% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 52,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 9.5% during the first quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $295.10. 54,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,411,882. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $298.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.46. The stock has a market cap of $302.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 46.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

