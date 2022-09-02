Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 1.0% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,345,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,934,784. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.29 and a 200 day moving average of $169.79. The stock has a market cap of $152.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

