Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Barings LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in Broadcom by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.92.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $15.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $507.42. 87,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,319. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.91 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $204.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $556.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

