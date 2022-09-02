Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $17.17 Million Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 556,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,021 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $17,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Neogen by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,697,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,742,000 after buying an additional 47,806 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 127,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Neogen from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director James P. Tobin purchased 2,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $45,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $321,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 17,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $403,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,436.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 22,100 shares of company stock worth $507,448 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $18.42. The stock had a trading volume of 557,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,762. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $47.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

