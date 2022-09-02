Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $18.54 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 307.9% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 54,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.00.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,187. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.66.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

