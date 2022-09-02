Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $6.28 Million Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 580,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,491,000 after purchasing an additional 350,215 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 4,682.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,810,000 after acquiring an additional 218,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,829,000 after purchasing an additional 89,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,907,014,000 after purchasing an additional 75,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $475.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bio-Techne Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Bio-Techne news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total transaction of $751,203.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at $72,393,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,939.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,096 shares of company stock worth $2,978,473. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $332.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $318.07 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.34%.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.