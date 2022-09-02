Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 139.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,093 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 42,536 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total value of $37,164,389.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,783.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total value of $37,164,389.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,783.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,378,868.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,520 shares of company stock worth $59,937,985. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $289.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,261. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $305.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.76. The firm has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on VRTX. SVB Leerink began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.65.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

