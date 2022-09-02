Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,541 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $16,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $32,842,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 86,107 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $13,550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,371.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 30,528 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 28,454 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.62.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $92.08. 206,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,065,308. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

