Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 4,721 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,704 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,449 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 20,608 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in TJX Companies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 159,610 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,093 shares of company stock worth $6,507,450. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.89. The stock had a trading volume of 85,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,894,390. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.72. The company has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

