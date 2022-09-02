Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 1.2% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $27,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after acquiring an additional 210,839 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $796,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,359,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,690,000 after acquiring an additional 162,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.56. 14,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,818. The firm has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.42.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

