Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,324 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,573,000 after purchasing an additional 758,354 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,433,269,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,090 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.40. The company had a trading volume of 72,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,971,060. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.95 and its 200-day moving average is $150.29. The company has a market capitalization of $244.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

