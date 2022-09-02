Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,608 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,125 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $14,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after buying an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,914,460,000 after purchasing an additional 564,493 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,234,635,000 after purchasing an additional 669,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $2,689,030,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,101,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,550,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,535 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Wedbush decreased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.11.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.24 on Friday, hitting $156.77. The company had a trading volume of 147,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,313,478. The company has a market cap of $156.77 billion, a PE ratio of 293.13, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.25 and a 200 day moving average of $184.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.87 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $373,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,165,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $373,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,165,595.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $216,957.39. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,703.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,715,392 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.