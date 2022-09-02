Beazley (LON:BEZ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $474.10

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 474.10 ($5.73) and traded as high as GBX 586 ($7.08). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 583 ($7.04), with a volume of 1,250,412 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.28) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 598 ($7.23) to GBX 740 ($8.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($6.95) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 715 ($8.64) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beazley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 618.33 ($7.47).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 531.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 474.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,282.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 6.45.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

