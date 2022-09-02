Beecher Investors Inc. Sells 345 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Beecher Investors Inc. decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.0% of Beecher Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Beecher Investors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $258.02. 28,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.40.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. KeyCorp increased their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.96.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

