Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Trading Down 1.9%

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €33.35 ($34.03) and last traded at €33.35 ($34.03). Approximately 20,503 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.00 ($34.69).
Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.9 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of €36.17 and a 200 day moving average of €41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.60. The firm has a market cap of $338.28 million and a P/E ratio of 21.94.
About Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft
Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft provides engineering services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. The Digital Engineering segments designs vehicle components for interior, exterior, powertrain, chassis, or body, as well as the development of complete vehicles, including numerical analysis.
