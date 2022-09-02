Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Trading Down 1.9%

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €33.35 ($34.03) and last traded at €33.35 ($34.03). Approximately 20,503 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.00 ($34.69).

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of €36.17 and a 200 day moving average of €41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.60. The firm has a market cap of $338.28 million and a P/E ratio of 21.94.

About Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft provides engineering services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. The Digital Engineering segments designs vehicle components for interior, exterior, powertrain, chassis, or body, as well as the development of complete vehicles, including numerical analysis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.