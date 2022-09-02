BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the July 31st total of 3,050,000 shares. Currently, 13.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Shares of BYSI stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76. The company has a market cap of $49.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.04. BeyondSpring has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $28.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYSI. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring during the 1st quarter worth about $10,908,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,861,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 320,428 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 691,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 303,184 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 831.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 252,073 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in BeyondSpring by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 249,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 117,831 shares during the period. 23.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and for treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

