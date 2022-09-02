BitTorrent Hits Market Capitalization of $849.65 Million (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $849.65 million and approximately $57,901.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000313 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007678 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007440 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00009303 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005224 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00012338 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitTorrent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

