BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 42,774 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.21% of BlackRock worth $216,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,279,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,855,383,000 after acquiring an additional 138,542 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackRock Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

Shares of BLK traded up $12.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $677.38. 5,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $661.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $675.91.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

