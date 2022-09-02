BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,445 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.91% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $5,012,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.7% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IDXX. Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.57.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $352.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.51. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.50 and a 12 month high of $695.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.14.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

