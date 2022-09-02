BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,626,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 284,398 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.00% of NXP Semiconductors worth $4,372,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $492,516,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $250,668,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,623,079,000 after purchasing an additional 664,862 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,846,915 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $341,827,000 after purchasing an additional 546,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,203,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $223,810,000 after purchasing an additional 415,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $164.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $140.33 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The stock has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.04.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

