BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,371.24

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,371.24 ($16.57) and traded as low as GBX 1,337.76 ($16.16). BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,344 ($16.24), with a volume of 106,980 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £634.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,031.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,371.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,493.53.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Managers (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors including support services, software and computer services, media and entertainment, construction and building materials, leisure and hotels, general retailers, mining, oil and gas, specialty and other finance, and information technology hardware.

