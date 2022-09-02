bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $6.98. Approximately 166,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,158,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James raised shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $530.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.02. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 130.19% and a negative net margin of 2,141.34%. The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Jason Cole sold 14,194 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $78,492.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,189.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason Cole sold 14,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $78,492.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,189.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $95,723.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,905.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,805 shares of company stock valued at $213,636 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

