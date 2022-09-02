Blume Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1,921.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,583,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $82,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,842 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 33,653 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 104,346 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.68.

VZ traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $42.02. The company had a trading volume of 472,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,679,836. The company has a market cap of $176.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.64 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.91.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

