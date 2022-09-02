Blume Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Medtronic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.5 %

Medtronic stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,005,876. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $86.42 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

