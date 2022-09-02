BMO Capital Markets Trims Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Target Price to C$95.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Fundamental Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$99.28.

TSE:TD traded up C$0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$85.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,642,833. The company has a market cap of C$154.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$77.27 and a one year high of C$109.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$83.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$92.16.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

