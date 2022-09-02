BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DMF stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Income

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 537,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 262,642 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 127.7% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 356,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 199,956 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 53.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 89,233 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 34.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 35,765 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 15.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

