Bollard Group LLC Buys 764 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 1.7 %

ELAN stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -43.94, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

